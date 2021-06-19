New Japan returning to U.S. with Resurgence event, Moxley set to appear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan will hold a live event in the U.S. in front of fans for the first time in 18 months.

The company announced today that Resurgence will take place on Aug. 14 at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The Torch is an open air venue.

The show will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on Fite.TV with English commentary in the U.S. as well as live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary.

Talent announced so far for Resurgence includes IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson). FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay), Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, T.J.P, and J.R. Kratos.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale on June 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

