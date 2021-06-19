Tag Team Turbulence tournament announced for NJPW Strong, Fite TV begins same day airings of NJPW Strong, Lawler set to defend Strong Openweight Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-New Japan is bringing a tag team tournament to NJPW Strong.

The tournament will be called Tag Team Turbulence and it will feature the first appearance of The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) in the company in five years.

The tournament will feature eight tag teams including The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows), T.J.P. & Clark Connors, Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita, Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Knight & The DKC, West Coast Wrecking Crew, Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson), and Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & J.R. Kratos).

The tournament will begin with a Road to Tag Team Turbulence episode of NJPW Strong on July 9. The first round of the tournament will take place on July 16 and the tournament will end on July 30.

The first round matches announced for NJPW Strong on July 16 are Good Brothers vs. TJP & Clark Connors, Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew, and Violence Unlimited vs. Team Filthy.

Starting June 25, viewers will be able to access NJPW Strong on the same day and date as NJPW World subscribers.

You can see the complete schedule for NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence below:

Episode 48, Road to:

July 9, 2021 10ET/7PT p.m.

Episode 49, Round 1:

July 16, 2021 10ET/7PT p.m.

Episode 50, Semis:

July 23, 2021 10ET/7PT p.m.

Episode 51, Finals:

July 30, 2021 10ET/7PT p.m.

-NJPW announced that next week on NJPW Strong: Ignition Tom Lawler will defend the Strong Openweight Championship against Karl Fredericks.