6/29 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Wardlow vs. Baron Black, Johnson vs. Morales, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt, more



AEW DARK TV REPORT

JUNE 29, 2021

RECORDED DURING AEW FAN FEST AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show, giving us a rundown.

(1) WARDLOW vs. BARON BLACK

Ricky Starks joined us for commentary for our opener. Wardlow toyed with and planted Black with a nice gut wrench suplex to start. Black got off a few chops, went to work on the left arm, looking for the Cobra Clutch. Wardlow easily escaped and leveled Black with a lariat, then put him away with the Casualty of War corner knee to give Wardlow the TKO win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Poor Baron Black. He’s someone who I really hope will be getting his first victory soon. He’s been the workhorse of these enhancement talents over the last year or so. As for Wardlow, complete destruction, yet again.)

(2) LEE JOHNSON (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. VARY MORALES

The match began with some nice back and forth groundwork from both, followed by quick takedowns and pin attempts. Morales hit a nice hurricanrana, but Johnson landed on his feet. Morales showed respect, but dropped Johnson with a superkick. Johnson got a deep stack sunset flip, but Morales rolled through and hit a nice snap dropkick for two. Morales connected with the Three Amigos with a Falcon Arrow at the end, but Johnson kicked out, shocking Excalibur as no one kicks out of the Falcon Arrow. Johnson battled back with a series of clotheslines and hanging neckbreaker, but Morales backdropped Lee to the floor. Vary hit a top rope cross body outside and both men went thump. Back inside, Morales hit a head scissors, tried again, but crashed and burned. Johnson connected with the ushigoroshi for the victory.

WINNER: Lee Johnson in 5:30

(Howard Analysis: Ricky Starks pointing out Morales’ gear looked like the old Ecto Cooler juice box was all I could see the rest of the match. This was a really good back and forth battle and the strongest Morales has looked in AEW, even in defeat. Lee Johnson continues to impress in singles action.)

(3) ABADON vs. HYAN

Hyan is making her AEW debut and she looked terrified as Abadon launched at her to start the match. Ricky Starks is equally terrified on commentary as Abadon leveled Hyan with a back hand and series of forearms. Abadon hit a Randy Orton-esque neckbreaker out of the corner, then booted Hyan in mid air as she was trying a running cross body. Abadon hit the leg wrap neckbreaker for the easy win.

WINNER: Abadon in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I almost hope something happens with Starks & Abadon on BTE or another vlog as Ricky being horrified of Abadon is hilarious. Abadon picked up yet another impressive win here.)

(4) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. MARKO STUNT

Marko used his speed early, but foolishly slapped Hobbs in the chest as the race was on. Marko tried a quick Sliced Bread, but Hobbs turned it into Town Bidness for the victory.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 50 seconds

(Howard’s Analysis: When I saw this match announced, I immediately wished we got a Bam Bam Bigelow & Spike Dudley spot where Hobbs would launch Marko into the crowd. For Marko’s sake, that luckily didn’t happen. That could’ve been so much worse for poor Marko.)

(5) LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) vs. KENNY BENGAL

Much like Hyan did with Abadon, Bengal looked petrified of Archer during his entrance. Bengal decided to walk up the ramp, wisely leaving, but Archer ran after him, launching Bengal into the ring. The bell sounded and Archer leveled poor Bengal with a short arm clothesline, which made Jake Roberts proud on commentary. Taz said it’s a good way to lose an areola as Archer chopped Bengal viciously. Bengal actually avoided Blackout with an enziguri, tried a sunset flip, but Archer powered him up with a choke slam. Archer connected with the Helli-coaster for the easy win.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I will give Bengal credit, he tried to bail before the bell, but sadly he didn’t run out of there and Archer caught up with him.)

(6) TAY CONTI vs. CHARLETTE RENEGADE

Conti connected with a nice quick arm drag then bulldog choke early, but Renegade got free. Renegade lit up Conti with corner forearms, but Conti returned the favor delivering short clotheslines. Conti got the rip cord into three arm drags, a massive pump kick in the corner followed by a face wash. The DD-Tay spelled the end for Renegade, giving Conti the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Very quick and dominating showing from Conti, who keeps racking up wins while remaining in the Top 5 rankings.)

(7) QT MARSHALL & AARON SOLOW (w/Nick Comoroto) vs. CHAD LENNEX & ZACHARIAH (w/Dustin Rhodes)

Lennex & Zachariah are students from the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, so Dustin walked them out to the ring before heading to the back. They were able to briefly isolate Solow to begin the match until Solow broke free and tagged in Marshall. Lennex was able to battle back until QT planted him with a back breaker flatliner combo. QT & Solow took turns teeing off on Lennex before Zachariah made the hot tag and cleaned house before he tried a hurricanrana on QT, who countered into a sit out powerbomb. QT hit the Diamond Cutter and Solow hit the double foot stomp for the win.

WINNERS: QT Marshall & Aaron Solow in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Lennex & Zachariah looked good for how short the match was. They each held their own. I do like that diamond cutter double stomp combo that QT & Solow busted out at the end.)

(8) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. JD DRAKE (w/The Wingmen)

Both men exchanged wrist locks early, before trading stiff chops. Right in front of the ref, Peter Avalon tripped Kazarian, as that led to an ejection for all of The Wingmen, what a boneheaded move from Pretty Peter. As this happened, Drake starched Kazarian with a hard right hand, then hit an atomic drop, bodyslam, headbutt combo for two. Kazarian battled back, but Drake gave him a hard corner buckle. Kazarian floated over a corner attack and got a school boy for two, then hit his springboard leg drop. Drake rolled to the apron, but Kazarian hung him up with a leg drop through the ropes. Drake caught a cross body attempt, clocking Kazarian with a running boot and massive cannonball in the corner. Drake missed a leg lariat off the second rope, allowing Kazarian to sink in the cross face chicken wing for the submission.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m glad The Wingmen got tossed early and these two were allowed to have a really fun battle. This was a really good showing by Drake, who always puts up solid efforts. Kazarian looked really good as well.)

(9) ANGELICO (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. ARJUN SINGH

We unfortunately didn’t get Matt Hardy dancing with Angelico to the ring. This is Singh’s AEW debut as Angelico quickly took him down, mocking his opponent. Singh fought back with a series of back elbows and bodyslam for two. Singh took too long to capitalize and Angelico whipped him face first into the corner before locking on the Navarro Death Roll for the win.

WINNER: Angelico in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: A quick, dominating win for Angelico. Post match, Matt Hardy approached Jora Johl, who he offered a contract to last week. He told Johl this offer doesn’t last forever as Johl nodded.)

-Backstage Alex Marvez interviews a dejected Joey Janela, who he asked about Sonny Kiss, but Joey gave no answer. Marvez tries to entice Joey with a new go-go bar, but Joey said he’s frustrated and leaves. That was incredibly pointless.

(10) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. HOLIDEAD

I’m a Holidead fan, so this was very unfortunate that she got Nyla in her AEW debut. Nyla launched Holidead by the throat across the ring. Holidead got off a few forearms, but Nyla hit a scary looking Torture Rack into a Samoan Drop before putting Holidead away with the Beast Bomb.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Another week, another victory for Nyla. That’s about it. Taz trying to put lyrics to Nyla’s entrance music is worth going out of your way to watching. It’s hilarious.)

(11) SONNY KISS vs. THE BLADE (w/The Bunny & The Hybrid2)

Blade showed off his power early with a shoulder block and back elbow. Sonny battled back with a Thesz Press and nice leg lariat which left Blade rattled. Kiss connected with a handspring corner elbow and roaring elbow, which sent Blade to the floor. Kiss hit a nice dropkick through the ropes, then took out Blade & TH2 on the outside. Back inside, Blade fought back with a Hot Shot as he kicked Kiss to the floor, taking the ref to allow Bunny & TH2 to get their boots in. Back inside, Blade folded up Kiss with a neckbreaker and worked a neck crank until Sonny battled back. Kiss tried a matrix, but was met with a reverse neckbreaker by Blade for two. Kiss again fought back with a dropsault and slip leg drop for two of his own. Kiss got another near fall off a wheelbarrow roll up until Blade hit a nice snap powerslam out of nowhere. Blade hit a Doctor Bomb for the victory. Post match, Blade, Bunny & TH2 all put the boots to Sonny until Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy made the save, as Joey Janela ran out much later, acting like he was sincere. Sonny wasn’t buying it, as he shoved Janela away.

WINNER: The Blade in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Kiss put up a good fight, despite being outnumbered 4 to 1, but it wasn’t enough. Quite the impressive week for The Blade, who laid out Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, defeated Chuck Taylor on Elevation, and now put away Sonny Kiss tonight. I assume we’re getting Orange vs. Blade soon, so this was a good way to build Blade up.)

(12) JULIA HART (w/Varsity Blonds) vs. ASHLEY D’AMBOISE

Ashley worked the arm early, taking Julia down with a bodyslam. I could’ve sworn I heard Brian Pillman Jr quote the great Pete Weber saying “who do you think you are…I am” as Julia battled back with a running bulldog and standing backflip for two. Ashley fired off some forearms, but ran into a superkick and splitting leg drop to give Julia the victory.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I rewound it and Pillman absolutely quoted bowling great Pete Weber, which is hysterical. This was a nice little back and forth match for how little time it was given. Julia is continuing to improve and I really hope they sign Ashley down the line as she’s another name who continues to improve.)

(13) JACK EVANS & PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) vs. EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON & COLT CABANA

Excalibur says this is a main event match, but we still have two more matches after this. Cabana & Evans as the Dark Order trio quickly triple teamed Evans. Jack hit a merry go round kick on Grayson, tagged Quen, who hit a springboard cross body for two. Dark Order hit a crazy triple team arm drag on Private Party as Grayson sent Evans outside as the Hardy Family Offices regrouped. Quen took the ref back inside, allowing Evans & Kassidy to beat up Grayson. Taz is jealous that Matt Hardy signed Private Party before he could for Team Taz, so he just randomly blames Ricky Starks. Grayson tried fighting back, but Quen hit a nice poison rana for two. Evans tried a handspring corner attack, but Grayson launched him hard outside as he made a hot tag to Uno. Evans was planted with a crazy looking neckbreaker by Uno for two before Cabana hit a quick Manhattan Drop and Grayson nailed a frog splash for two. Evans nearly stole the match with a roll up with help, but Grayson kicked out. The match broke down with everyone taking out one another as they called for Jack n’ Juice, but Colt avoided it and took out Evans with the Chicago Skyline while Uno & Stu took out Private Party for the victory.

WINNERS: Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a really good action packed six man tag. I have absolutely no idea why this didn’t close the show. Even Excalibur said so in the send off. I wonder if they just put this at the wrong spot on the card? Regardless, this was one of the better matches of the night.)

(14) SHAWN DEAN vs. JDX

Both men looking for their first win as JDX is making his AEW debut, while Dean is having his first match since March. Dean faked a cross body off the second into a sunset flip for two in the early going. Dean worked the left arm off a few arm drags, but JDX got an atomic drop and flatliner combo for two. Dean fought back with hard punches and a neckbreaker, before slamming JDX down, doing a People’s Elbow, but with a salute to cap it off. Sugar hold combo that Excalibur calls the Margarita for the submission win for Dean.

WINNER: Shawn Dean in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Dean looked good in his first victory in AEW and it’s been a long time coming. Hopefully this is a start of a little push for him as that finisher submission was really cool looking.)

(15) RYAN NEMETH & CEZAR BONONI (w/Peter Avalon) vs. JAKE ST. PATRICK & SAGE SCOTT

So this is our main event for some reason as Nemeth did a little ground wrestling to start before Bononi tagged in. St. Patrick got off a dropkick and series of kicks, but Bononi hit the hoss toss to respond. Nemeth tags in and struts around before working an arm bar. St. Patrick got a jawbreaker before tagging Scott. St. Patrick caught Nemeth with a superkick, but Bononi jumped in to take care of him, while Nemeth wiped out Scott with the Rude Awakening for the quick win.

WINNERS: Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Zero clue why this was put on last. The two guys who lost to Gunn Club in three minutes last night on Elevation get the main event spot here instead of the six man tag? The highlight of this match was Peter Avalon’s shirt. We don’t even get a send off by Excalibur as he already did that after the six man.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was your standard episode of Dark, which was crammed with a lot of matches. Some were really fun like Johnson vs. Morales, Drake vs. Kazarian, Blade vs. Kiss and my match of the night in the six man tag. The rest of the show was filled with your standard Dark squashes. I am genuinely curious as to how Dark will be once AEW hits the road in a few weeks. Will we have this many matches or will there be a handful of much more competitive ones?

