NXT announces the return of the Breakout Tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 29, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
The Breakout Tournament will return to NXT in two weeks. The company confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday evening.

The first NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019. Participants included Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, and others. Myles won the tournament after beating Grimes in the finals.

