NXT announces the return of the Breakout Tournament

The Breakout Tournament will return to NXT in two weeks. The company confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday evening.

Who will be next to BREAK OUT? 💥 The #NXTBreakout Tournament returns in 2 weeks on #WWENXT, LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/QgFVIQfilF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

The first NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019. Participants included Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, and others. Myles won the tournament after beating Grimes in the finals.

