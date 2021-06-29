New tag team title match set for Great American Bash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Way will be defending their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship at the Great American Bash.

Tonight on NXT, Zoey Stark & Io Shirai won a triple threat number one contenders match against Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai. The victory guaranteed them a title match and the match was made official for the Great American Bash next week.

The Great American Bash will air live on the USA Network next Tuesday night. Other announced matches for the show are Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

