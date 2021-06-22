New faction debuts on this week’s episode of NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Diamond Mine made its presence felt at the end of this week’s episode of NXT.

The new faction, comprised of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki with Malcolm Bivens, debuted and took out Kushida as the show went off the air. Kushida lost to Kyle O’Reilly in the main event. After the match, Adam Cole brawled with O’Reilly and left Kushida alone in the ring. That’s when the Strong, Rust, and Suzuki attacked.

Strong had been off television since Undisputed Era disbanded earlier in the year. Teaser promos for Diamond Mine have been running on NXT television for the last few weeks. The group was promoted to debut on tonight’s show.

CATCH-UP: 6/22 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole in action, opening of the Diamond Mine, more