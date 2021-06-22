Tag team championship match added to the Great American Bash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT’s Great American Bash show on July 6.

It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Ciampa & Thatcher would get the title match against MSK after beating the Grizzled Young Veterans last week.

NXT has had the old bulls, now it’s time for the young calves. In TWO WEEKS we defend and in two weeks we remain NXT Tag Team Champions!!! @WesLee_WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/z95zUmBcXO — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) June 23, 2021

The other official match announced for the show is Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

