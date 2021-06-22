News Ticker

Tag team championship match added to the Great American Bash

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 22, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT’s Great American Bash show on July 6.

It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Ciampa & Thatcher would get the title match against MSK after beating the Grizzled Young Veterans last week.

The other official match announced for the show is Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

