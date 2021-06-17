NXT on USA ratings and viewership update, including demos, comparative yearly averages, other key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network (6/15) drew 695,000 live and same-night viewers, up from 669,000, 668,000, 698,000, and 700,000 the prior four weeks. The last six weeks have had a narrow range of viewers – from a low of 668,000 to a high 700,000.

One year ago this week, the June 18 episode drew 748,000 viewers.

The year-to-date average viewership is 689,000 viewers; the year-to-date average one year ago was 686,000.

The overall cable household rating was 0.57, above 0.53 from the prior two weeks, and in line with the 0.56, 0.57, 0.57, and 0.59 the prior four weeks. The eight-week average is 0.56.

The key adult 18-49 demo rating drew an 0.13 rating, tied with last week’s 0.13 rating. The eight-week average is 0.16.

The male 18-49 demo drew a 0.27 rating, higher than the eight-week average of 0.23.

The male 18-34 demo drew a 0.11, above last week’s 0.07 and in line with the 0.10 average the last eight weeks.

In seven-day totals, the latest updated total we have is for the May 25 episode, which drew 824,000 viewers. The average seven day viewership from Apr. 13 through May 25 since moving to Tuesday nights has been 870,000.