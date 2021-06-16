VIP AUDIO 6/16 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Hogan-Warrior going at it with drug and sex claims, Poffo adds details about Randy Savage’s death, Raw review with Austin and Piper, Best Broadcast Teams ever, more (165 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The June 7, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including the Tough Enough finale ratings, Raw ratings, WWE stock tumbling to year-lows, TMZ covering Sean Waltman’s latest web blog, Bret Hart back on the road, Lanny Poffo adds details to his brother’s death, Batista’s next move, more.

•The June 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior going at it verbally including drug and sex claims, next Hogan tour, an indy wrestler dies in the ring at age 39, Kharma says fatherhood claim is false, WWE Stock tumbles further than market trends, Kurt Angle talks about a lot, and more.

•The June 9, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior going at it verbally including drug and sex claims, next Hogan tour, an indy wrestler dies in the ring at age 39, Kharma says fatherhood claim is false, WWE Stock tumbles further than market trends, Kurt Angle talks about a lot, and more.

•The June 10, 2011 episode features a review of TNA Impact Wrestling with a detailed walk through final Slammiversary hype, including an evaluation of the strengths of weaknesses of show and enticement to order Sunday’s PPV.

•The June 11, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Best Broadcast Teams of All-Time? Should Almost All Wrestlers Retire at Age 40? Why don’t wrestlers plug dates of shows, Should TNA drop PPVs entirely?

•The June 12, 2011 episode features a look at weekend news including how TNA portrayed their ninth anniversary in the pre-PPV show, Kevin Nash making TMZ headlines for an admirable act, TNA’s marketing of Destination X and what it says about the problem with their philosophy as a company, Scott Hall update, Kurt Angle’s comment on Chyna, and more.

•The June 13, 2011 episode features a walk through the three-hour All-Star edition of WWE Raw including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Roddy Piper, plus Raw and Smackdown wrestlers, and final hype for the Capitol Punishment event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO