6/29 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Womens Tag Triple Threat, MSK vs. Thatcher & Ciampa, Atlas & Martinez vs. Li & Boa, more.

NXT ON USA

June 29, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of Diamond Mine’s invasion of the main event last week and a preview of Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at The Great American Bash. Then, they moved on to tonight with a video package hyping Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark.

(1) DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART & EMBER MOON vs. IO SHIRAI & ZOEY STARK

The three teams began trash talking in the ring before the match was underway. Gonzalez, Shirai and Moon kicked things off with Gonzalez swiftly gaining control. Shirai scored the first near fall, however after rolling through and dropkicking Moon in the face. Ember Moon had her moment shortly thereafter, by taking out Gonzalez and allowing her partner, Shotzi to tag in and make a pin attempt for two. Zoey Stark tagged Io Shirai, leading to all six women brawling outside of the ring after two suicide dive spots, a moonsault from Shirai and a senton from Shirai. Stark took everyone out with a cross body before cutting to commercial.

Through the break, Stark and Kai fought in the ring with Stark on the offensive, even after Shotzi and Gonzalez interjected. She tagged Shirai in and Kai tagged Gonzalez in, allowing the former and current NXT Champions to briefly square off. Io Shirai kept Gonzalez in a leglock for a few moments before Shotzi broke it up, putting Shirai in a headlock of her own.

Shotzi, Gonzalez and Shirai were legal after the break. Gonzalez press slammed Shotzi and went for a german suplex on Shirai, but Shirai reversed it into a double stomp. She tagged Stark in as Kai tagged Gonzalez in. Stark buzzed around all of her opponents, taking them out in the process and covering Kai for two.

Shotzi hit an enziguri on Shirai followed by a Slingblade and then tagged her partner, Ember Moon in. They double teamed Shirai with dropkicks, but that wasn’t enough for Ember to get the pin. Shotzi then hit an impressive back suplex into a reverse facelock to try and put Shirai away. This led to a six woman brawl in the ring, setting up for a tower of doom spot, Shirai and Stark on the bottom, Moon and Shotzi in the middle and Kai on the top. Before they pulled it off, Gonzalez tore the tower down grappler by grappler.

Shirai was able to overcome the rest of her opponents and get Dakota Kai into a front facelock, but Kai reversed. Shirai saw it coming and hit her signature backbreaker and went for the moonsault. She did hit the moonsault but it was on Gonzalez, who threw herself on top of Kai to protect her partner.

Each woman hit her finish in the center of the ring before Dakota Kai rolled Shirai up for a near fall. Shirai finally hit the moonsault on Kai, leading her and Stark to the Great American Bash to face the NXT Womens Tag Champions

WINNERS: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Wow, this was a tough one to cover! Explosive energy was a great way to kick off NXT. While some of the spots were a bit contrived, like the failed tower of doom or the excessive suicide dives, the match was entertaining and allowed the viewer to get invested in the show right off the bat. The Way vs. Shirai & Stark is a great pairing in my opinion, pitting old rivals Shirai and LaRae against one another once again.)

-Johnny Gargano attacked NXT Champion Karrion Kross backstage. (c)

-Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett reminded us of the 2019 breakout tournament, and introduced an upcoming tournament.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed NXT North American champion and asked his thoughts on the Breakout Tournament. He said that he knew without that tournament, he wouldn’t be the champion. Swerve and Hit Row came out, saying that Swerve was also part of that tournament. He challenged Reed for the title tonight, Bronson agreed.

-Karrion Kross stormed to the ring with a purpose, grabbed a mic and called out Johnny Gargano. He said that last week, he got him and this week Gargano got him. He asked if Gargano was willing to die on the sword and dared him to the ring when he was ready for him. Gargano came out and answered the dare. He said he wasn’t afraid of Kross and called him a coward. He said the ring was his world and unlike Kross, he has actual talent. He said Kross might be bigger than him, but he’s smarter. Theory attacked Kross from behind. Kross took both men out, and laid Gargano out by the entrance ramp. He grabbed the steps and before he could use them as a weapon, security stopped him allowing Gargano to get a superkick on Kross and bolt.

Kross yelled at Samoa Joe and Security that they were doing a “great job”, and stormed up the ramp. (c)

-Gargano and Theory were shown fleeing the arena in a white SUV.

(2) RODERICK STRONG (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. ASHER HALE

-The two men danced around the ring a bit, before Hale was taken to the mat with a few arm drags and headlock takedowns. Strong stayed in control for a bit longer, but Hale as able to reverse and attempt a superkick. Strong caught it, but Hale tried reversing it into an Ankle Lock. Strong was able to reverse and send Hale into the turnbuckle. He hit a side backbreaker on Hale and unleashed a series of strikes and kicks on the newbie. Strong hit a jumping knee into a headlock submission on Hale for the tap out win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Strong should have been put over strong, no pun intended, in his first match back on TV. This was a dominant win and allowed for Diamond Mine to begin looking like they’re a threat to the NXT Landscape.)

-Cameron Grimes was shown on his way to the ring. (c)

(3) CAMERON GRIMES vs. STERLING

Cameron Grimes was in control right away, chopping Sterling and sending him out of the ring with a hurricanrana. Sterling rebounded and did a moonsault from the ropes to the outside on Grimes, taking control of the match. He hit a standing moonsault on Grimes for a two count. Grimes turned the tides with a flurry of strikes but was met with an enziguri from Sterling.

Sterling went to the top and missed a moonsault, allowing Grimes to get a boot to the chest for the win.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes

LA Knight came out to “celebrate” Grime’s victory. He said nobody gives a damn about the win. The crowd chanted “You Suck!” Grimes agreed with the crowd and challenged LA Knight to a match for the Million Dollar Championship at the Bash. Knight declined saying he didn’t deserve it and pretended to walk away. He then said that he’s the Million Dollar Megastar and said that if he loses, he becomes the property of LA Knight.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Uhm. It’s 2021. Should we be doing a “property” angle with another human being?)