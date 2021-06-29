VIP AUDIO 6/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: An in-depth look at where AEW is currently ahead of their last show of “The Daily’s Place Era.” Miro, Hangman, Andrade, Team Taz, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Barry Murphy (or Barry Lad as most of us know him!) in his role as our official AEW correspondent on the show. Alan and Barry step back and look at where AEW is on a number of fronts as they get set to move away from Daily’s Place and go back on the road. The guys talk what they feel AEW is getting right, what aspects of the promotion are becoming irksome, and close out the show by ranking their favourite moments of the Daily’s era. A great way to digest the last year of AEW and look ahead to what is no doubt an exciting and interesting future.

