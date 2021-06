SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles. vs. Riddle, an MVP and Kofi Kingston exchange, a battle royal, Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler, John Morrison vs. Ricochet, and more.

