FREE PODCAST 6/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Riddle takes Orton’s place, Drew vs. Styles vs. Riddle, Kofi shines on mic, live callers & emails (152 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos of the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the latest Money in the Bank developments, Drew McIntyre vs. A.J.Styles vs. Riddle, the whole story of Riddle impersonating Randy Orton waved throughout the show, Kofi Kingston’s strong promo to set up his WWE Title match, Jimmy Smith’s commentary so far, ambivalence setting in for the Raw Women’s Division, and much more with live callers and emails, including some talk about vegan burgers, robbing banks, WWE’s odd rules, and more.

