Impact Wrestling television will have fans after Slammiversary. The company announced in a press release that tickets for those shows will go on sale on July 1.

The company will tape the shows on July 18 and 19 with two tapings on each day. The schedule is as follows:

Session 1

Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 2

Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT

Session 3

Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 4

Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT

The tapings will take place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Impact Wrestling will welcome fans back to their shows for the first time since the pandemic began during Slammiversary on July 17. The main event of that show features Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan.

