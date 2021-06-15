Major Impact Wrestling star signs new contract with the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling and Moose have agreed on the terms of a new contract.

Fightful Select is reporting that Moose and Impact agreed to a two-year deal that keeps him under the Impact umbrella until the summer of 2023. His current deal was expected to expire later this month. Financial terms of the agreement were not revealed.

Moose has been a fixture of Impact Wrestling since 2016. Most recently, he competed against Kenny Omega in the main event of Against All Odds with the Impact World Championship on the line. Omega pinned Moose to earn the victory and retain the title.

Impact will return to PPV on July 17 with their annual Slammiversary show. This show will mark the return of fans for the first time since March of 2020 and will feature Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in the main event for the Impact World Championship.

