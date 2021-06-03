Impact announces limited fan seating for Slammiversary, info on where to buy tickets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact is going to welcome back fans at the Slammiversary PPV in Nashville, Tenn. It has been nearly 16 months since the last time Impact ran a live event in front of fans.

Tonight, Impact announced on Twitter that limited tickets will be made available for their Slammiversary PPV on July 17 in Nashville. You can purchase tickets here tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The move to allow fans to purchase tickets to Slammiversary comes on the heels of Tennessee ending the state of emergency in the state and rescinded remaining guidelines for businesses to follow to curb the spread of COVID-19. In Davidson Country, which includes Nashville, all gathering caps and operating capacity restrictions were lifted on May 14.