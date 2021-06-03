VIP AUDIO 6/3 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Way of the Blade – A pro wrestling conversation with author Phil Schneider (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Phil Schneider and his new book, “Way of the Blade: 100 of the Greatest Bloody Matches in Wrestling History.” On the show, Zack Heydorn and Schneider talk the art of wrestling, what makes a good match, how stars play into the wrestling equation, the creative inception for writing “Way of the Blade,” the concept of the book, the process of picking the matches, Phil’s favorite wrestling match, what he hopes people take away from the book, and much more. Enjoy!

