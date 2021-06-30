News Ticker

ROH World Championship match announced for Best in the World PPV

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
Rush will defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido in the Best in the World PPV main event.

Bandido won Survival of the Fittest to earn the opportunity. This marks his first-ever opportunity at the world championship.

ROH Best in the World airs live Sunday July 11 on PPV. Other matches on the show include Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH World TV Championship, Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing Match, EC3 vs. Flip Gordon, Jay Lethal vs. Brody King, and more.

CATCH-UP: ROH returning to Philly for two Glory by Honor events in August, Gordon set to challenge for ROH World Championship

