ROH World Championship match announced for Best in the World PPV

Rush will defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido in the Best in the World PPV main event.

Bandido won Survival of the Fittest to earn the opportunity. This marks his first-ever opportunity at the world championship.

The sensational luchador Bandido will finally get his first opportunity at the ROH World Title when he challenges Champion RUSH in the main event of the Best in the World PPV on July 11 in Baltimore: https://t.co/FxJ3P0RsYt Join us in person!

➡️Tickets: https://t.co/lkDAPij4IR pic.twitter.com/wSLbZ0Hg8c — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 29, 2021

ROH Best in the World airs live Sunday July 11 on PPV. Other matches on the show include Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH World TV Championship, Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing Match, EC3 vs. Flip Gordon, Jay Lethal vs. Brody King, and more.

