The New Day #1 in “WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams” list

The New Day were revealed to be the greatest tag team in WWE history, according to the WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams documentary special.

The documentary series entered this week with the top 10 teams to be revealed. The top 10 were as follows:

10) The British Bulldogs (w/Matilda)

9) The Brothers of Destruction

8) The New Age Outlaws

7) The Usos

6) The Road Warriors

5) The Dudley Boyz

4) Edge & Christian

3) The Hart Foundation

2) The Hardy Boyz

1) The New Day

WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams can be viewed on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

