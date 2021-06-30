News Ticker

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 30, 2021

Jungle Boy (AllEliteWrestling.com)
AEW announced on Twitter that Jungle Boy will face Jack Evans tonight, his first match since his AEW World Championship loss to Kenny Omega last Saturday.

The announcement came after Matt Hardy posted a promo to Twitter where he introduced The Hybrid 2 as the newest members of HFO (Hardy Family Offices). Hardy said he knew he didn’t like Jungle Boy from the moment he saw him, and blamed Jungle Boy for interfering in their match and preventing Hardy from “ending [Christian Cage’s] career and sending him home once and for all,” adding that he was sick of Cage riding his coattails. Jack Evans said he would hurt Jungle Boy so bad he would never be a problem for “Mr. Hardy” again.

AEW Dynamite returns to its normal day and time tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on TNT in the United States and streaming on FITE internationally.

