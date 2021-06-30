Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced on Twitter that Jungle Boy will face Jack Evans tonight, his first match since his AEW World Championship loss to Kenny Omega last Saturday.

The announcement came after Matt Hardy posted a promo to Twitter where he introduced The Hybrid 2 as the newest members of HFO (Hardy Family Offices). Hardy said he knew he didn’t like Jungle Boy from the moment he saw him, and blamed Jungle Boy for interfering in their match and preventing Hardy from “ending [Christian Cage’s] career and sending him home once and for all,” adding that he was sick of Cage riding his coattails. Jack Evans said he would hurt Jungle Boy so bad he would never be a problem for “Mr. Hardy” again.

Matt Hardy wants to end @Christian4Peeps’ career, but Jungle Boy has been a thorn in @MATTHARDYBRAND’s side. Jungle Boy wrestled the match of his life last week & now Hardy’s sending HFO goon @JackEvans711 to eliminate @boy_myth_legend TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/j6FNVr5gec — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2021

AEW Dynamite returns to its normal day and time tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on TNT in the United States and streaming on FITE internationally.

