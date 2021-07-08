AEW Dynamite viewership and demo rating down this week for “Road Rager” – key metrics, 7-day totals, cable ranking, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s AEW Dynamite (7/7) on TNT, with the “Road Rager” title, drew 871,000 viewers, down from last week’s 883,000, but still above the final Wednesday viewership number of 821,000 before their five-week move from the usual Wednesday slot to Friday late night and Saturday prime time.

Their average the first five weeks after NXT moved from Wednesdays to Tuesdays was 1.009 million viewers, so this week’s number is down 138,000 from that. Three of the first five weeks alone on Wednesdays, Dynamite drew more than 1 million live and same-night viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew 0.33, down from 0.35 the week before. It averaged 0.36 in that demo the first six weeks unopposed by NXT on Wednesdays.

Although viewership dropped, the demo rating was still strong enough to lane them at no. 3 among all cable shows behind only “Real Housewives” on Bravo and a “Big Bang Theory” replay on TBS.

The male 18-34 demo was 0.21, down from 0.22 last week. It averaged 0.22 in the first six weeks unopposed by NXT on Wednesdays before the five-week stretch of being bumped from Wednesdays.

The male 18-49 demo drew 0.45, matching last week’s rating, but below the 0.48 it averaged in the six weeks before being preempted for five weeks.

We have updated data for plus-3 and plus-7 day viewership totals, too. Last week’s Dynamite topped 1 million viewers last week after three days with 1.046 million, the first time it topped 1 million after three days since a five week stretch from Apr. 14 to May 11. It fell just 2,000 short of 1 million on May 19, too.

None of the Dynamites on Friday late night or Saturday prime time during the five-week stretch of being preempted from Wednesdays topped 1 million viewers after seven days, but the Saturday prime time special on June 25 came closest with 945,000 total viewers. It averaged over 1.2 million viewers after seven days for the six week stretch being unopposed by NXT before the preemptions in May and June began.