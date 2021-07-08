THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/8: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Chris Bey

In addition to an excellent match against Petey Williams on last week’s Impact TV show, Bey did a face turn and helped to save Williams, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander from an attack by Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton. Bey has been on a roll since his recent return and looks to be a favorite in the upcoming Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Match of the Week: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin

Impact/AEW World champion Kenny Omega made an in-ring appearance on last week’s show, teaming with the Good Brothers to take on Moose, Chris Sabin, and the number one contender Sami Callihan. This 16-minute main event was all action and ended with Karl Anderson pinning Chris Sabin after the Magic Killer. Sabin and Moose argued throughout to lead to their match at Slammiversary. Callihan and Omega mixed it up also ahead of their title match at Slammiversary.

Impact TV Results (7/1/21):

-Jake Something & Satoshi Kojima beat Brian Myers & Sam Beale

-Rachael Ellering beat Tenille Dashwood

-TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack went to a no-contest when Violent by Design attacked both teams

-Chris Bey beat Petey Williams

-Steve Maclin beat Manny Smith

-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers beat Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin

Merch Update:

New items at shopimpact.com including new limited edition t-shirts of Rich Swann and Trey Miguel, plus collectible pins of Brian Myers, Christian Cage, Deonna Purrazzo, the Good Brothers, and Willie Mack. The unsigned versions are available for $19.99 each or $29.99 for the signed versions (the signed Good Brothers pin is $39.99).

Coming Up:

This week’s edition of Impact TV includes:

-The contract signing for the Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan match

-Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary & Havok

-Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

