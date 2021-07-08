New Japan announces G1 Climax 30 dates, tournament will run from September through October

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has made the dates for G1 Climax 30 official.

The tournament will begin on Sept. 18 in Osaka and finish on Oct. 21 at Sumo Hall. The field for the tournament has not yet been announced. G1 Climax usually runs during the summer, but with the Summer Olympics taking place in Japan, the company has moved the tournament to the fall.

Last year, New Japan also moved the tournament to the fall, but the Summer Olympics ended up being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result to the Summer Olympics being moved to Japan for this summer, the tournament is once again taking place in the fall. G1 Climax 30 will feature 19 dates.

The schedule for G1 Climax 30 is as follows: