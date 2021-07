SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler preview and predict ROH’s 2021 Best in the World PPV. They predict each and every match, as well as some surprise predictions for what ROH fans should expect this weekend. They also break down this week’s episode of TV and all the YouTube content.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO