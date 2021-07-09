Paul Heyman reportedly removed as host of Talking Smack

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Heyman is no longer involved with Talking Smack.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Heyman has officially been removed from his post as co-host of the show, a role he’s been in since November of last year. Kayla Braxton will remain as the lead host of the show, but Pat McAfee is expected to fill Heyman’s void as he did on this past week’s show.

Heyman presumably will remain a fixture on Smackdown alongside Roman Reigns.

