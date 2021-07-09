SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced additional live event dates for their upcoming September tour via a press release on Friday morning. The new dates are as follows:

Saturday, September 11: Supershow – Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Sunday, September 12: Supershow – Times Union Center in Albany, NY

Monday, September 13: Raw ® – TD Garden in Boston, MA

– TD Garden in Boston, MA Friday, September 17: SmackDown ® – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

– State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA Saturday, September 18: WWE Live – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

Sunday, September 19: WWE Live – James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

Monday, September 20: Raw – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Friday, September 24: SmackDown – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, September 25: Supershow – Giant Center in Hershey, PA

Monday, September 27: Raw – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

In addition to these dates, the announcement revealed that WWE Extreme Rules will take place on September 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for these shows will go on-sale on Friday July 16.

