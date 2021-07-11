7/11 ROH BEST IN THE WORLD PPV REPORT: Radican’s Results & Analysis of Danhausen & PCO vs. The Bouncers, Brian Johnson & P.J. Black vs. The Briscoes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S ROH BITW 2020 PPV REPORT

JULY 11, 2021

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND

USMB CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PPV, HONOR CLUB, AND FITE TV

PRE-SHOW

Note: I am late to the pre-show and joining it in progress

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman

They did a promo segment in the ring with Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia. Taven asked for a match at the ECW Arena next month and he said win, lose, or draw, he would leave ROH after the match. Marseglia said he wanted something else and then he said he wanted Taven’s ROH World Championship shot. Taven agreed to put it on the line on Aug. 21 at Glory By Honor: Night 2.

Marseglia agreed and said the match would be in a Steel Cage. Taven then attacked Marseglia because he accepted the match and he could now touch him. The Righteous jumped into the ring to help Taven. He fended them off at first, but eventually he was overwhelmed and put through his neon sign that was set up on a purple ladder in the ring.

Radican’s Analysis: This was a good segment, but I didn’t like that they lowered the stakes from Taven leaving ROH no matter what to simply putting his ROH World Title shot on the line.

Quinn McKay came out and said she is the host of ROH Week by Week. She invited fans to watch ROH on Monday for the Tweet along and then ROH Week by Week debuts Tuesday. She said tonight the ROH Women’s Championship would be revealed. She said we would also see the full bracket for the ROH Women’s Championship later tonight.

Brian Zane joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary.

(2) THE BOUNCERS (BRIAN MILONAS & THE BEER CITY BRUISER W/KEN DIXON) vs. DANHAUSEN & P.C.O.

The bell rang and MIlonas surprised PCO and sent him flying through the ropes to the floor. He got the upper hand and worked over Danhausen. Danhausen took a long beating until PCO got the hot tag. PCO hit a flip dive off the top to the apron on The Bruiser. He then wiped out Milonas with a cannonball through ropes. Danhausen went for a chokeslam on The Bruiser. PCO helped him hit the chokeslam and thought he had done it all on his own. He yelled at PCO and PCO went after him. Sledge made his way down to the ring. PCO charged at Danhausen, but he ended up hitting The Bruiser when Danhausen got out of the way. Dixon distracted Danhausen.

Milonas wiped out PCO with a shoulder tackle from the apron to the floor. Bruiser then climbed up to the second rope and hit a Vader Bomb to the floor. Danhausen jumped off the apron, but Milonas caught him. Danhausen got away from Milonas and managed to get back onto the apron. He hit a headscissors that sent him into the post. Danhausen woke up PCO. He nailed Bruiser with a headbutt and dumped the teeth down his throat. Bruiser blocked a DVD, but Danhausen managed to hit one on the teeth. PCO went up top and hit the PCO-sault for the win.

WINNERS: PCO and Dan Hausen in 9:15. (***1/2)

Radican’s Analysis: There was a lot going on with Sledge and Dixon at ringside, but this was a ton of fun. I love the dynamic between Danhausen and PCO.

Danhausen separated Sledge and PCO on the outside. Riccaboni said they had three hours of satellite time as he urged fans to order the PPV.

MAIN CARD

Brian Johnson came down and ran down the fans and then The Briscoes. He introduced P.J. Black and then said when he steps over the Briscoes the lockeroom won’t have an answer for him. He said he’s the best and he’s the M-e-c-c-a Mecca Brian Johnson. The Briscoes were out next to a good reaction.

Radican note: The crowd looks really sparse and there’s quite a few empty seats. The crowd did fill in a little bit during the pre-show in the stands. ROH is putting on a good product and I was hoping for a better turnout tonight. Hopefully they can find a way to get the word out about the positive changes that have been made in the direction of the company.

(3) THE BRISCOES (MARK & JAY BRISCOES) vs. P.J. BLACK & BRIAN JOHNSON

The action spilled to the floor quickly. They ended up back inside the ring and a Briscoes chant started. The Briscoes isolated Johnson and began working him over. A short time later. Jay taunted Johnson. Johnson fired back and said he worked his whole life for this. They began trading bombs. The Briscoes in control, but Johnson shoved Jay into Mark. He then rolled Jay up for a nearfall. Jay regained control and they set up for the Doomsday Device, but Black broke it up. Johnson got a rollup on Jay for nearfall. The action broke down and The Briscoes ran wild on the floor. Jay hit a Jay-driller on Johnson. Mark then followed up with the Froggy-bow for the win.

WINNERS: Jay & Mark Briscoe in 8:10. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good back and forth match. Johnson looked good taking a beating from the Briscoes and not backing down. This was a nice win for The Briscoes as they seem to be climbing back in the picture for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.)

4 – EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON

Gordon is wrestling for the ROH World Championship on Aug. 20 at Glory By Honor: Night 1, so I expect this will be a match where he gets a good win over a name like EC3. EC3 used his power during the early going to dominate the action, but Gordon slipped under him in the corner and hit a superkick to his leg. Gordon then dropkicked EC3’s leg. EC3 is in tremendous shape. EC3 fired back and hit Psycho Boy. He hit a backbreaker using his injured leg and ended up hurting himself in the process. EC3 tried to drag Gordon back into the ring, but Gordon snapped his neck over the ropes. He then ran his leg into the ringpost. The fans booed Gordon as he stared at them on the floor. Gordon went back into the ring and continued to work over EC3’s leg.

They battled up top and EC3 hit a superplex. Gordon went for a springboard a short time later and EC3 chopped him out of the air. EC3 continued to sell his leg after every move. Gordon fired back and hit a superkick to EC3’s leg. Gordon nailed EC3 with a superkick and EC3 told him to bring it. EC3 then hit a butterfly suplex and locked in The Purpose for the win.

WINNER: EC3 in 13:00. (**¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This is one of my major problems with ROH booking. Gordon should have been booked strong here ahead of his title shot and not taken the loss. It just makes him look like he should be behind other wrestlers in line for title shots.)

After the match, EC3 wanted a handshake. Gordon slapped him twice. EC3 offered his hand again and Gordon spit right in his face. We’re far away from COVID prortocals aren’t we?

Eli Isom and Dak Draper made their way out first. Their partner Dalton Castle then danced his way down to the ring with The Boys.

5 – SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & MOSES & KAUN (W/ O’SHAY EDWARDS) vs. ELI ISOM & DAK DRAPER & DALTON CASTLE (W/THE BOYS) – ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match

Kaun and Draper kicked things off. Draper went for a step up splash off the top, but Kaun wiped him out with a kick. He tagged in Moses, but Draper rolled away and tagged in Isom. Moses had Castle backed up in the corner, but he offered a clean break. Castle backed Moses into the corner and offered a clean break, but he ended up going for a clothesline. Moses got out of the way, but Castle pulled the ropes on him a short time later as he charged at him and Moses went to the floor. Castle went to the floor and celebrated with The Boys.

Riccaboni talked about how Castle is working with Draper and Isom because he sees something in them. Castle asked Taylor what’s going to happen when he fires up and beats his ass. He fired up and shook his fists and walked right into a big punch from Taylor. Isom came in and hit a Riphandle Spinebuster on Isom. Castle screamed at Isom to show Kaun what he’s got. The announcers said this wasn’t the time for that because this is a championship match and Castle had him down before tagging Isom in.

The action broke down and Moses ran wild. The fans fired up behind Moses. Draper ended up catching Moses as he came off the ropes and he turned it into a Colorado Stampede, but Moses wasn’t the legal man. Taylor hit the Marcus Garvey Driver on Draper, but Isom broke up the pin. Castle weas shown getting fanned by The Boys on the floor. Isom appeared to have Taylor finished, but he didn’t go for the cover. Isom went up top. Castle joined him. Isom shoved Castle to the floor. Kaun nailed Isom with a top rope Jackhammer. The action continued at an incredible pace. Taylor finally hit Welcome to the Land for the win.

WINNERS: Shane Taylor & Kaun & Moses to retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles in 11:00. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was tremendous. They seem to be setting up a split with Castle eventually feuding with Castle and Isom after costing his team this match by trying to do too much during the match. Taylor & Kaun & Moses are just a great trio that mesh well together in the ring. Taylor is going to be a big player for a major company one day with the proper push.)