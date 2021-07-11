VIP AUDIO 7/11 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Summer Struggle in Sapporo and Road to Tag Team Turbulence (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers the two nights of Summer Struggle in Sapporo including El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and ZSJ & Taichi vs. Naito & Sanada for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. He also covers the start of Strong’s Tag Team Turbulence and other news. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

