Finn Balor is back on the WWE main roster.

On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Balor made his return and interrupted a ranting Sami Zayn. Zayn discussed the conspiracy against him WWE, which prompted Balor to walk out. Zayn initially confronted Balor in the ring peacefully, but then went for the attack. Balor dodged it and connected with the 1916 before hitting Zayn with a Coup De Gras. Balor then posed in the ring.

Balor is coming off a run in NXT in which he wrestled the likes of Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and others. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

