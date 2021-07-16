News Ticker

Finn Balor returns to WWE main roster

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 16, 2021

"NXT Takeover: The End" photo - June 8, 2016 (credit Josh Parry © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Finn Balor is back on the WWE main roster.

On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Balor made his return and interrupted a ranting Sami Zayn. Zayn discussed the conspiracy against him WWE, which prompted Balor to walk out. Zayn initially confronted Balor in the ring peacefully, but then went for the attack. Balor dodged it and connected with the 1916 before hitting Zayn with a Coup De Gras. Balor then posed in the ring.

Balor is coming off a run in NXT in which he wrestled the likes of Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and others. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

CATCH-UP: Raw Rating: A bit of a rebound, but some chilling data reveals a massive exodus of viewers over the last several years not related to pandemic

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021