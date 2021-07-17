SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thunder Rosa made her presence felt at Slammiversary.

Rosa appeared on the Impact Wrestling PPV event as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery championship challenger.

Rosa continues her momentum during the pandemic and adds another major wrestling company to her resume. Thunder Rosa is a former NWA Women’s Champion and has made multiple appearances in AEW. The most significant match of the year was an unsanctioned lights out match against Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. Rosa won that match after driving Baker into a bed of thumbtacks and a table.

Purrazzo defeated Rosa and after the match Mickie James confronted her. James asked Purrazzo to be a part of the all women’s NWA event that she is producing for the NWA. Purrazzo denied her and told her to “take her trash bag and get out of her ring.” In response, James kicked her in the head.

