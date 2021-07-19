7/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Cena’s return promo to start the show, MITB fallout, what’s next for Lashley, Flair, Ripley, A.S.H., more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

JULY 19, 2021

DALLAS, TX. IN AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber

(Hazelwood’s Take: It’s been obvious the return of a live audience made Smackdown three nights ago and Money in the Bank last night much more exciting. I’m hoping that carries over to Monday nights, which have been subpar compared to its counterpart on Friday nights. The good news is last night’s pay-per-view had memorable moments, helped in part by the fans, culminating in John Cena’s return to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Interestingly, even though Reigns is on Smackdown, Cena is set to start tonight’s episode of Raw to explain his reasons for returning now and targeting Reigns. Cena’s pop last night rivaled his return at the 2008 Royal Rumble, so it seems like a case of absence making the heart grow fonder.)

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a wide shot of the crowd in Dallas, then John Cena’s music hit to a loud pop with very few boos. He went and posed with his shirt and towel with an adult, who was decked in both. He ran to the ring as Mike Rome introduced Cena.

JOHN CENA IN-RING PROMO

He said he still seen people filing in, so hurry on in. He said there’s a young man who just turned 11 in the audience who came tonight to see John Cena. Cena said he came here tonight to see “you, damn I missed you, and I missed this.” He paused as a “Welcome back” chant started, mixed with some other few chants. He said they’re all mixed together, but they’re all loud and they’re all here togther. He said the biggest superstar in the WWE is the WWE Universe and he said everyone tonight knows what he’s talking about because it is deafening loud (he held the mic up), tonight is electric, tonight is “Monday Night Raw...from Dallas, TX!”

He said tonight is a team effort and that he knows what everyone is thinking: yes, he will wear the Beastmaker to his premiere, and yes, he showed up and ruined the championship celebration of Roman Reigns. He said Reigns was angry, Paul Heyman was confused, Michael Cole was excited, and Pat McAfee still couldn’t see him. He said to the questions, the people who brought him back to the WWE was the fans, and he said it was an easy answer. He said finally, we can congregate and enjoy this. He said it was the fans, but also Reigns who brought him back.

He said that brought him to the “what,” and that’s the Universal Championship. He looked at his non-existent watch on his wrist, said SummerSlam and Las Vegas for the when and where, but on the why, he said he could talk abou the pageantry, the history-making record-breaking 17th title win, but it’s not because of any of that: “It’s because Roman Reigns is an asshole.” They bleeped out the whole sentence, but you could read his lips.

He said he believes Reigns needs to be knocked down a peg. He said this pathetic Reigns experience has gone on long enough. He said Reigns is an arrogant, self-absorbed, overhyped, overconfident, overexposed gimmick that isn’t as over as he says he is, “And that, that is coming from me.” He said there’s a saying that if you’re good, you’ll tell everybody and have them acknowledge you. He brought up that team effort again and asked for the fans to make noise, pitting sections against each other, then said the rest of the saying is that if you’re great, they tell you. He said he’s telling Reigns now he’ll be at Smackdown on Friday.

Riddle’s music hit as he interrupted, seemingly to Cena’s amusement, and Riddle rode to the ring on his scooter. Cena said, dude, I finally get it, then they said bro back-and-forth in different tones and cadences and lengths. It was a bit cringe for my taste. Cena dapped him up and left as Riddle’s music played. Jimmy Smith hyped a six-man tag match next. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That’s what you expect from Cena on the mic. He laid out everything from what/who prompted his return to stating a definitive mission statement. It’s still odd they had him on Raw to hype Smackdown, but they know Cena draws eyes/viewers, so might as well get that ratings bump. Riddle gets the huge rub, but that moment wasn’t for me. Good for Riddle.)

-They returned Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge for tonight, then Charlotte Flair’s Championship Coronoation. They cut back to the ring where The Miz & John Morrison entered, with The Miz spraying the Drip Stick everywhere and the other teams in the ring. The Tag Team Champion didn’t even get entrances. Morrison went to Rome and instructed him to introduce him as “America’s Moist Wanted.”

(1) RIDDLE & THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. A.J. STYLES & OMOS & JOHN MORRISON – Six-man tag team match

Styles and Riddle began with Styles hitting a shoulder tackle off of a rope run, but ate a chest kick and a backbody drop off of another one. Morrison and Omos argued over the tag, but Styles tagged in Morrison. Morrison went for a single-leg, then used a leg trip that Riddle turned into an omoplata! Wow, that was smooth. Morrison turned it into a sunset flip that Riddle slipped out of, but Riddle ate strikes. He responded with some of his own, then flipped off of the corner turnbuckle and into a gutwrench for a two-count.

Ivar tagged in, then Erik, and Ivar threw Morrison into Erik’s knee. Erik worked Morrison in their corner, then tagged in Ivar who hit a bodyslam, then was bodyslammed by his partner onto Morrison for a two-count. Riddle tagged in, but ate a body kick that allowed Morrison to tag in Styles. Riddle kicked Styles, but ate a kick from Morrison. Morrison sent both Erik & Ivar outside as they rushed him, then they countered a plancha attempt and gave him a human sandwich. Omos then tossed a running Styles over the ropes and onto everyone as they cut to break. [c]