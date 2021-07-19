Former women’s champion reportedly switching brands

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Naomi is heading to WWE’s blue brand.

PWInsider is reporting that Naomi was moved from Raw to Smackdown, but that the shift is not public at this time. Naomi is a former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Since being drafted to Monday Night Raw, Naomi formed a short-lived tag team with Lana and wrestled for the women’s tag team titles.

Most recently, she competed in this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

