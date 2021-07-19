WWE and TikTok announce partnership, search for ring announcer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Who wants to be WWE’s new ring announcer?

On Monday via a press release, WWE and TikTok announced a partnership in which they will search for WWE’s next great ring announcer. Using the #WWEAnnouncerContest, participants will upload video and the most entertaining will win a trip to Summerslam and the job of special ring announcer for the show.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Steve Braband, WWE Vice President, Digital.

WWE has more than 11 million followers on the TikTok platform. Summerslam will air live on Peacock from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21.

