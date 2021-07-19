John Cena set to open Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena made his return to the WWE at Money in the Bank, but is set to open Monday Night Raw in Dallas tonight. The company announced the news on Twitter after the PPV. Details were not provided as to what Cena would be doing on the show.

The main event of Money in the Bank saw Roman Reigns defeat Edge for the WWE Universal Championship with a spear after Seth Rollins interfered. After the match, Rollins and Edge brawled through the crowd, leaving Reigns in the ring alone. Reigns took the moment to tell the audience to “acknowledge him.” As soon as he uttered those words, Cena’s music hit and the 16 time world champion made his way to the ring. Cena confronted Reigns with his “you can’t see me” pose, but neither man got physical with the other.

This week’s Monday Night Raw is the first in front of fans since the pandemic shut live events down in March of 2020. Cena has not appeared on WWE programming since the Firefly Funhouse match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

CATCH-UP: Davey Boy Smith Jr. confirms he’s back with WWE