Davey Boy Smith Jr. confirms he’s back with WWE

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is back with WWE.

Smith wrestled in a dark match during tonight’s SmackDown show as Harry Smith. Smith teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and a jobber. Later in the night, he cut a WWE.com exclusive promo officially confirming his return to the company.

Well well well…..guess whose back?? 😅Very excited being back apart of the @wwe once again! 👍💪🤜🤛 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🤼‍♂️ 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wq8TfCFrQP — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) July 17, 2021

Recently, Smith had spent time in MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other independent promotions. Smith had a run with WWE earlier in his career as DH Smith. He and Tyson Kidd won the tag team titles together as The Hart Dynasty in 2009. He left the WWE in 2011.

