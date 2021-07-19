News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/18 – WWE Money in the Bank PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Full analysis of Reigns vs. Edge, return of John Cena, MITB matches, Peacock’s troubles, Ripley vs. Charlotte, the return of fans (84 min)

July 19, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn with full analysis of WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV including the return of John Cena after Roman Reigns’s successful defense of the Universal Title against Edge, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. winning their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley, Omos & A.J. Styles vs. The Viking Raiders, and Bobby Lashley beating Kofi Kingston.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021