Summerslam to air live in theaters for the first time

WWE and Iconic Events Releasing have partnered to bring SummerSlam to theaters nationwide for the first time.

The news was announced via press release.

WWE Senior Vice President, Global Strategy & Business Development Melody Yam said Iconic Events Releasing has a “stellar track record of bringing people together to experience live events in a unique way.”

Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said, “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”

The press release noted that, “Iconic’s national theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out watching SummerSlam live in their local movie theater.”

WWE also released a 30-second video hyping the announcement on their website.

Tickets are on sale now at wweliveintheaters.com, but only appears to available in 33 states.

SummerSlam airs live on Saturday, August 21st, streaming on Peacock, pay-per-view, or possibly a theatre near you.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: After the debacle that was Peacock during Money in the Bank, this seems like a good option for those who are comfortable being in enclosed areas with a packed audience, particularly for those who want to simulate the atmosphere in the stadium.)

