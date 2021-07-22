FREE PODCAST 7/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Moxley vs. Archer, Nick Gage, Chavo Guererro, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (169 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the “Podcast of Honor” PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They discuss the Lance Archer victory over Jon Moxley, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose, MJF bringing Nick Gage to challenge “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho, Chavo Guerrero being paired with Andrade El Idolo, the enthusiasm of AEW crowds, whether AEW can overtake Raw in the weekly ratings battle, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO