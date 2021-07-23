Major match announced on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor is set for Smackdown.

On this week’s episode of the show, Balor challenged Reigns to the match. Reigns accepted on the spot.

Reigns closed the show with a promo that addressed John Cena. Reigns denied Cena’s challenge for a match at Summerslam, saying that he was a nostalgia act and simply not motivated to face him. Balor took the opportunity to jump in line. He faced off with Reigns in the ring and made a challenge of his own.

Reigns accepted the match, but the announce team didn’t reveal the date it would take place.

