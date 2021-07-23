Major match announced on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor is set for Smackdown.
On this week’s episode of the show, Balor challenged Reigns to the match. Reigns accepted on the spot.
👀👀👀👀👀
"Challenge ACCEPTED." #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @FinnBalor @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/f00tAsloCz
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021
Reigns closed the show with a promo that addressed John Cena. Reigns denied Cena’s challenge for a match at Summerslam, saying that he was a nostalgia act and simply not motivated to face him. Balor took the opportunity to jump in line. He faced off with Reigns in the ring and made a challenge of his own.
Reigns accepted the match, but the announce team didn’t reveal the date it would take place.
