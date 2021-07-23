WWE promoting additional dates for Goldberg this summer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Goldberg made his WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but additional appearances from the world champion have been locked into place.

WWE is now promoting Goldberg on two additional Raw shows in the lead up to Summerslam. He will appear on Monday Night Raw in Chicago on August 2 and in San Antonio on August 16.

Goldberg confronted Bobby Lashley on Raw this week after Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank. Goldberg and Lashley exchanged some words, but weren’t physical with one another. News reports indicate that Goldberg is scheduled to face Lashley at Summerslam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

