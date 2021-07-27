7/27 NXT ON SYFY REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Reed’s Opportunity Against Cole, Samoa Joe Addresses NXT Audience, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Hayes vs. Briggs, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON SYFY

July 27, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s events between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross, ending with William Regal being knocked out by Kross.

(1) TIMOTHY THATCHER & TOMASSO CIAMPA vs. PETE DUNNE & ONEY LORCAN

Thatcher and Dunne kicked things off for their respective teams, locking up in the center of the ring jockeying for position. Thatcher managed to get Dunne on the mat and looked to go for some sort of leg lock before Dunne reversed it into one of his own. They made it back to their feet and into a test of strength with Thatcher bringing Dunne’s shoulders to the mat for a two count.

Dunne attempted a figure four neck lock with Thatcher reversing into a single leg crab. The two traded ground submission holds for a few moments before Ciampa and Lorcan tagged in. Ciampa synched in a head lock, bringing Lorcan to the mat. Lorcan backed Ciampa into the corner and they both began trading knife edge chops. Ciampa dumped Lorcan over the top rope and went out after him. He shrugged at Dunne, and then threw Lorcan back into the ring. Thatcher tagged back in, and locked in an arm lock submission. With the submission locked in, he tagged Ciampa in. Ciampa taunted Dunne once again, and then stomped on a prone Lorcan.

Thatcher and Lorcan entered the ring, and Thatcher and Ciampa did seated punches on both men. They knocked the two outside the ring and threw them both into the ringside barricade. Thatcher and Ciampa sat on the announce table, patted themselves on the back as the show cut to commercial. (c)

Picture-in-picture commercial, Ciampa and Thatcher traded tags, keeping Dunne on the mat as much as possible until Lorcan tagged in midway through, shifting the momentum in their favor.