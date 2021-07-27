FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (7-26-11) Keller & Powell talk about Punk’s return, Jim Ross back on Raw, ex-WWE writer talks Punk, Bryan’s WM28 tease (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our Flagship Flashback this week, we jump back to July 26, 2011 when Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss with live callers Monday’s Raw episode in-depth including holes in the booking that were exposed by two title matches and rushing C.M. Punk back, where they go at Summerslam, the WWE announcing situation with Jim Ross apparently back, state of WWE tag division, Dave Lagana’s blog on C.M. Punk 2006-2007, Daniel Bryan’s WM28 tease, and much more.

