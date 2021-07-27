7/27 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Dark Order in action, Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion, Diamante vs. Big Swole, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

JULY 27, 2021

RECORDED IN GARLAND, TX

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The show begins with Evil Uno & Stu Grayson cutting a promo on the Super Elite team they will face on Wednesday. Tonight is an appetizer for the main course on Dynamite.

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show, giving us a rundown.

(1) RED VELVET vs. ALEJANDRA LION

Lion slapped and mocked Velvet’s stir it up motion as she hit a quick dropkick for an early near fall. Lion has long fingernails and raked the back of Velvet, which Taz compared to Rugged Ronnie Garvin. Lion missed a wild double knee in the corner allowing Velvet to take over with double knees of her own into the ropes and standing moonsault press. Velvet quickly put Lion away with The Final Slice for the win.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick opener, but Velvet got a good reaction with her axe kick playmaker finisher she showed last week. She picks up her 6th win in a row.)

-Backstage, we get Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss back together like nothing happened over the past few months. Janela said Alex Marvez was a bad influence, but next week on AEW Dark 100, their road to the Tag Titles and Young Bucks begins. Sonny said they are going to claim the spot at the top of the division. Something tells me this reunion won’t be lasting very long.

(2) ABADON vs. KILLA KATE

Abadon fired off knees to the midsection and hair mare before knocking Kate to the floor. Abadon connected with a Thesz Press off the apron as Taz pointed out referee Mike Posey isn’t as dumb as he looks staying out of Abadon’s way. The crowd popped as Killa Kate locked on a triangle choke back inside, but Abadon escaped, driving shoulders to the midsection. Abadon missed a sliding corner attack, no sold Kate’s offense and planted her with a sit out slam. That led to the leg wrap head lock DDT for the win.

WINNER: Abadon in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: The crowd chanted “Eat Her Soul” to Abadon, who picked up her 13th straight win. She continues to get a good reaction and I hope she gets tougher competition soon.)

(3) DIAMANTE vs. BIG SWOLE

Both ladies traded arm drags before trading and avoiding kicks as Swole locked on a body scissors. We get dueling fan chants for both ladies early as Diamante crushed Swole with a running corner strike. Swole fired back with jabs until Diamante hung Swole up and hit a clothesline to the back of the neck. Diamante connected with a shotgun corner dropkick for a two count. Diamante grounds Swole momentarily until Swole mounted a comeback that ended in a sunset flip attempt, but Diamante dropped to her knees and grabbed the ropes for the win.

WINNER: Diamante in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I really don’t understand how Rick Knox didn’t see Diamante grabbing the ropes, but regardless, the tainted victory means this feud more than likely continues, which I’m all for. I’d continue it next week on AEW Dark 100 if I’m being honest. This was fun while it lasted and I’m glad Diamante picked up the win here.)

(4) EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON vs. ZACK MASON & WARREN JOHNSON

Grayson got a quick start with a standing hurricanrana on Johnson before Uno tagged in and they hit a combo. Mason tried to knee Uno in the back, but ate a right hand for his trouble. Johnson missed a corner splash, but the ref for some reason turned his back, letting Mason drop Uno with a clothesline to take over. Uno fired back briefly in the corner before getting cut off again. Both Johnson & Mason kept Uno grounded until Uno countered a suplex to make the Grayson hot tag. Grayson hit a big Uranage on Johnson before Taz popped himself saying Johnson landed hard. Grayson took out both men with a tope before Uno made a blind tag and hit a stalling German suplex. Mason got planted with the running PK piledriver for the win.

WINNERS: Evil Uno & Stu Grayson in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Uno & Grayson got a huge ovation as they made their way out with the Dark Order crew. That said, as impressive as they were here tonight, I don’t think they should’ve given Johnson & Mason this much offense ahead of their big match tomorrow. I would’ve preferred a quick squash, but regardless, Uno & Grayson are ready for The Elite.)

(5) DANTE MARTIN & VARSITY BLONDS (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.)(w/Julia Hart) vs. RYAN NEMETH & THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

Bowens & Martin started things off with Martin using his speed to hit his slingshot dropkick early. The Acclaimed almost trapped Martin in their corner, but he got free and it was Nemeth & Pillman who wound up the legal men. The Blonds made quick tags working the arm of Nemeth using hammerlocks. Nemeth took the ref and Caster dropped Pillman with a clothesline allowing Pillman to be isolated. While Pillman was trapped in the corner, Max Caster hilariously kissed his hand repeatedly. Pillman hit a top rope cross body wiping out The Acclaimed as Griff made the hot tag, clearing house. Griff hit The Acclaimed with a corner splash and flap jacked Caster for two. Griff connected with the roaring elbow, but Pillman got caught with an exploder suplex by Bowens. Martin jumped in with his double springboard moonsault as Caster tried a Mic Drop and missed. Martin hit the world’s highest shotgun dropkick off the top rope before hitting a crazy suicide dive that cleared the post wiping out The Blonds & The Acclaimed. Back inside, Martin struggled the first time, but hit enough of the second somersault stunner on Nemeth for the win. Post match, The Blonds mocked The Acclaimed on the microphone saying all they do right is talk. The Blonds are the top ranked team in the top company in the world. Taz demands they put over Dante, who won the match for them!

WINNERS: Dante Martin & Varsity Blonds in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: The Acclaimed & Blonds continue trading wins in multi man matches over the past month. One must assume this tag team showdown with the top ranked tag teams is coming sooner than later. This was a fun main event that kept the feud going and got to also highlight Dante Martin’s insane athletic ability.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Next week will be Episode 100 of AEW Dark. I guess we’re getting the reunion of Janela & Kiss as a team and honestly, I’m pretty over this story and they haven’t even started feuding yet. As for tonight’s episode, we saw another chapter in the solid Swole & Diamante feud as well as The Acclaimed & Varsity Blonds. We continue to see Red Velvet & Abadon rack up wins and finally Dark Order is ready for the Elimination Match on Dynamite.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S AEW DARK REPORT: 7/20 AEW DARK TV REPORT: The Bunny vs. Big Swole, Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow, Wardlow in action, more