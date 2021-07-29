News Ticker

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/29: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Homecoming on Saturday

BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

July 29, 2021

Rohit Raju (photo from ImpactWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestlers of the Week: Rosemary & Havok

The new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions main-evented last week’s TV show and defeated former champs Fire N Flava in the rematch of the title change. Rosemary & Havok bring a lot to the table and here’s hoping this title reign gives them the spotlight and more TV time.

Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Last week’s show was light on actual in-ring action, but Bey and Rohit got the show off to a strong start. Coming off of the excellent Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary, these two continued the X Division momentum with this seven minute fast paced match, which saw Bey score the victory after getting his version of the RKO on Rohit.

Impact TV Results (7/22/21):

-Chris Bey beat Rohit Raju

-Matt Cardona, Jake Something, & Chelsea Green beat Brian Myers, Sam Beale, & Tenille Dashwood

-Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey had a parking lot brawl that ended in a no-contest

-Finjuice beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-Rosemary & Havok beat Fire N Flava

In the News:

Impact’s Homecoming special on Impact Plus takes place on Saturday. There will be a mixed tag team tournament to crown a King and Queen of Impact. Teams announced so far include:

  • Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
  • Crazzy Steve & Rosemary
  • Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace
  • Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering
  • Brian Myers & a mystery partner

Plus:

  • Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match

Coming Up:

Matches for this week’s TV show include:

  • Moose vs. Chris Sabin
  • Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers
  • Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera vs. Finjuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way
  • Kaleb with a K vs. Taylor Wilde
  • Joe Doering & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

CATCH-UP: Jay White confronts Kenny Omega after Slammiversary main event

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021