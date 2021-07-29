THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/29: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Homecoming on Saturday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestlers of the Week: Rosemary & Havok

The new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions main-evented last week’s TV show and defeated former champs Fire N Flava in the rematch of the title change. Rosemary & Havok bring a lot to the table and here’s hoping this title reign gives them the spotlight and more TV time.

Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Last week’s show was light on actual in-ring action, but Bey and Rohit got the show off to a strong start. Coming off of the excellent Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary, these two continued the X Division momentum with this seven minute fast paced match, which saw Bey score the victory after getting his version of the RKO on Rohit.

Impact TV Results (7/22/21):

-Chris Bey beat Rohit Raju

-Matt Cardona, Jake Something, & Chelsea Green beat Brian Myers, Sam Beale, & Tenille Dashwood

-Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey had a parking lot brawl that ended in a no-contest

-Finjuice beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-Rosemary & Havok beat Fire N Flava

In the News:

Impact’s Homecoming special on Impact Plus takes place on Saturday. There will be a mixed tag team tournament to crown a King and Queen of Impact. Teams announced so far include:

Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Crazzy Steve & Rosemary

Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace

Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering

Brian Myers & a mystery partner

Plus:

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match

Coming Up:

Matches for this week’s TV show include:

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera vs. Finjuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way

Kaleb with a K vs. Taylor Wilde

Joe Doering & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

