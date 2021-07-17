Jay White confronts Kenny Omega after Slammiversary main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega defeated Sami Callihan to retain the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, but didn’t have time to bask in the glory of victory.

As Omega stumbled to his feet in the arms of the Good Brothers, Jay White’s music hit and the Never Openweight Champion from New Japan Pro Wrestling walked out. White circled the ring as Omega looked on. White then climbed into the ring and stared Omega down as the broadcast faded to black.

White is a former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestling Dontaku to win the Never Openweight Championship. Currently, he is the leader of the Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

CATCH-UP: Thunder Rosa appears at Slammiversary as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent, Mickie James courts Purrazzo for all women’s NWA event