Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose added to NJPW Resurgence PPV

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

August 6, 2021

New Japan has announced that Tomohiro Ishii will take on Impact Wrestling’s Moose at the Resurgence PPV on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The updated lineup for the show includes the following matches:

  • NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay
  • Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP U.S. Championship match
  • Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose
  • Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin
  • Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita
  • Jon Moxley & X vs. Tag Team Turbulence winners Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Talent announced for this event includes Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and J.R. Kratos.

 

