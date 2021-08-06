VIP AUDIO 8/6 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Justin Girardi co-hosts to talk WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 and recent WWE happenings. Misterio Jr. vs. Psychosis, Malenko vs. Disco Inferno, Konan vs. Flair, Sting & Luger & Savage vs. Hall & Nash and a “third man,” NWO formation, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Frank’s long-time personal friend Justin Girardi makes his first appearance for PWTorch to discuss the famous WCW Bash at the Beach PPV from 1996 in the first of the “WCW Files” portion of WWE Then and Now. They open with recent WWE happenings including John Cena and Goldberg having upcoming world championship matches at SummerSlam and weigh in on the Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair releases. They run down the entire Bash card, which was highlighted by 21-year-old Rey Misterio, Jr. vs. Psychosis, Dean Malenko vs. Disco Inferno for the Cruiserweight Championship, Konan vs. Ric Flair for the U.S. Championship, and the Hostile Takeover match featuring Sting & Lex Luger & “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash) and the “third man” which turned out to be Hulk Hogan. Many topics are discussed including match placement, gimmick and filler matches on this card, the effectiveness of the announcing (especially Bobby “The Brain” Heenan), the overall legacy of the NWO, and the artistry of what took place in the main event.

