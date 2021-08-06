NJPW Strong lineup for tonight, West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Team Filthy main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: Summer Struggle USA tonight.

Announced for the show are the following matches:

Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James

Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. LA Dojo (Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin)

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & J.R. Kratos)

NJPW Strong will premier live on Fite.tv on PPV at 10 p.m. ET or you can watch it at the same time on NJPW World with an active subscription.