News Ticker

NJPW Strong lineup for tonight, West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Team Filthy main event

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

August 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: Summer Struggle USA tonight.

Announced for the show are the following matches:

  • Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James
  • Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. LA Dojo (Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin)
  • West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & J.R. Kratos)

NJPW Strong will premier live on Fite.tv on PPV at 10 p.m. ET or you can watch it at the same time on NJPW World with an active subscription.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021