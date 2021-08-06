New Japan announces dates for NJPW Strong tapings in Texas and Philadelphia, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii added to NJPW Strong tapings in August

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-New Japan is taking their Friday night show, New Japan Strong, on the road this fall.

New Japan announced that it will hold two tapings in Garland, Tex. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 at the Curtis Culwell Center. Most notably announced for the tapings is Jay White, who apparenly will not take part in the G1 Climax tournament this year, but will appear on the New Japan Strong tapings in Texas.

The company also announced two NJPW Strong taping dates at The Arena in Philadelphia, Pa on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 as well.

The complete talent list for the Gardland, Tex. tapings in September is as follows:

Jay White

Tom Lawlor

Juice Robinson

David Finlay

Hikuleo

Lio Rush

Fred Rosser

Brody King

Chris Dickinson

Karl Fredericks

The complete talent list for the tapings in Philadelphia, Pa. is as follows:

Jay White

Tom Lawlor

Juice Robinson

David Finlay

TJP

Lio Rush

Fred Rosser

Clark Connors

Karl Fredericks

Ren Narita

-New Japan announced this week that Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii have been added to the NJPW Strong tapings on Aug. 16 in Long Beach, Calif. at Thudner Studios. The tapings are sold out.