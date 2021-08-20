AEW Dynamite viewership remains below 1 million for second straight week, finishes no. 3 among all cable shows, key metrics and perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Aug. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 975,000 live and same-night viewers, in line with the prior week’s 979,000 viewers. (By comparison, Raw’s hourly viewership ranged from 1.913 million in the first hour and 1.796 million in the third hour.) It’s the second week in a row that Dynamite viewership drew under 1 million viewers after four weeks above 1 million as they began touring arenas with fans in attendance again.

The key demo rating was 0.35 (Raw drew 0,55 two days earlier), the same as last week, but below the 0-.46, 0.45, and 0.44 of the prior three weeks. They finished tied for no. 3 among all cable shows in that demographic.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.50, in line with last week’s 0.51, which is down from the 0.60-0.62 range the prior three weeks. (Raw drew a 0.70 in that demo two days earlier.) The male 18-34 demo was 0.29, not all that different from the average over the last two months. (Raw drew a 0.40 rating in that demo two days earlier.)

